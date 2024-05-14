Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.62

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 933999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6624123 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. Insiders sold 173,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

