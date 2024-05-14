Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 2,470 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $285,828.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,540.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorman Lynn Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.94. 79,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,744. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its position in Kirby by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 7,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Kirby by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

