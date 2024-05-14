Klaviyo’s (KVYO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KVYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,214. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

