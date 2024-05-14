Knights Group (LON:KGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.88

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.88 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.84 ($1.73), with a volume of 229515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGH

Knights Group Stock Up 1.3 %

About Knights Group

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.36 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.