Komodo Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $51.29 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00053271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00035546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,859,869 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

