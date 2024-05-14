Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 204,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,189. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 759.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

