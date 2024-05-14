Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) vs. BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industries and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.82% 44.97% 20.28% Kyocera 5.38% 3.43% 2.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $626.45 million N/A $191.66 million $2.39 59.25 Kyocera $13.88 billion N/A $700.14 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

