Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $903.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $938.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.42. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $529.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.