Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 391,949 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lear were worth $138,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lear by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lear by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LEA opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $120.48 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

