Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Legrand has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4504 dividend. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Featured Stories

