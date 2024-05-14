Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.25. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1,252,648 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Li Auto from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

