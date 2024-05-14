LifeMD’s (LFMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of LFMD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 588,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,561. The firm has a market cap of $403.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

