Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $5.28 on Monday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

