Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $50.31 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,242,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,208,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00487551 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

