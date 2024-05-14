Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Eight Capital

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Eight Capital from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 121.73% from the company’s current price.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,343. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

