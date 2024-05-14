LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 356,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.