LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Acquires A$15,187.63 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Cornelis (Cris) Buningh bought 949,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,187.63 ($10,058.03).

Cornelis (Cris) Buningh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Cornelis (Cris) Buningh acquired 968,024 shares of LiveHire stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,944.79 ($21,155.49).

LiveHire Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

LiveHire Company Profile

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions.

