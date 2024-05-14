LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $2.00 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.33.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

