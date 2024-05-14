Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 80,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Five Below by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.99. 743,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,271. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

