Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 99 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,562. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $288.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

