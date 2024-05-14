Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westlake by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.19. 298,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.