Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $445.93. 34,319,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,549,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.51. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $323.96 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

