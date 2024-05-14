Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. 1,453,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

