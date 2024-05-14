Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Flywire worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 1,462,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

