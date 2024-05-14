Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,352,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $188,491,000 after purchasing an additional 212,752 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,241,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,622,000 after purchasing an additional 147,985 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,432,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962,340. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

