Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $83.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

