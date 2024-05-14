Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 135,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

PFE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 22,311,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,129,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

