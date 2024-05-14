Lmcg Investments LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,222,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

