Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 654,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DVN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 4,162,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,782. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

