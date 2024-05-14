Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

View Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.