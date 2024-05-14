Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

