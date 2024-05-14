Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.97. 365,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,355. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $265.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

