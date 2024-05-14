Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 15,005 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 844,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

