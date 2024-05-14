Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. 1,735,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,784. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 120.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.