Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 670 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

