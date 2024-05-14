Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 781 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

