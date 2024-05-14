Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 854 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,294,000 after buying an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,518. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

