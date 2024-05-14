Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.0 million-$374.0 million.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. 203,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,740. Loar has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

