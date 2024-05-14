Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 18,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,900. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

