Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.18. 565,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,805. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

