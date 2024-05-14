LooksRare Trading Down 8.2% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $78.45 million and $2.91 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

