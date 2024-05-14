Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

