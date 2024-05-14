Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.67.

LOW stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,243. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

