Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.00

Shares of Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.62), with a volume of 658175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.60).

Lowland Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowland Investment

About Lowland Investment

In related news, insider Tom Walker purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,272.04). Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

