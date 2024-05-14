Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 41,568,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 32,902,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 226,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,491 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

