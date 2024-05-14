Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 206,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,657,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Lufax Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently -178.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Lufax by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,330,411 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its position in Lufax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 15,359,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 463,547 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 6,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lufax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 230,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lufax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,326,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 615,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

