Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,731,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,524,118 shares.The stock last traded at $2.01 and had previously closed at $1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $814.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.