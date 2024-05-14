Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 397628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.05.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.