Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Lyft worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Lyft by 283.4% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,176,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,440,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.