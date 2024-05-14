MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,710 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.